Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding Has Boosted by Alleghany Corp; Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $14.73 Million as Stock Declined

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 21,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The American Airlines-Qantas Joint Venture Is Finally Cleared to Fly – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

