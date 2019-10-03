Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Usca Ria Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 7.96 million shares traded or 36.55% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 232,245 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 5.85 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.