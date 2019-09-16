Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Usca Ria Cut Its Stake; Hap Trading Has Lifted Its Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Holding

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.55 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 1186.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 149,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 162,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.23M market cap company. The stock increased 10.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 17.25 million shares traded or 143.53% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N – GIVEN THE OUTCOME OF MEETING, THE COMPANY IS EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR THIS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $353.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,709 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $64,708 activity. On Friday, June 7 Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 5,400 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In (Call) by 102,700 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.