Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Terril Brothers Has Boosted Holding; Lear Com New (LEA) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Stake by $985,500

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 112,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 358,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, up from 246,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (LEA) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 863,170 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41,600 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 21,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $234.66 million for 7.12 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 53,166 shares to 973,555 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,720 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

