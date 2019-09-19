Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $2.68 Million as Stock Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $1.75 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 571,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40M, up from 523,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 2.31M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 511,391 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.81M, up from 489,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.68. About 331,116 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 156,094 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 1,942 shares. 9,976 were reported by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 49,270 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 2,270 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 14.33 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 17,662 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 23,062 shares. Panagora Asset holds 287,315 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0.13% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1.33 million shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% or 38,399 shares in its portfolio. 6,513 were accumulated by Counselors. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 27,941 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has 1.51M shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 88,860 shares to 327,800 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 106,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77M shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsr Lc reported 30,657 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Inv House Ltd, California-based fund reported 111,026 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.33 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 218,809 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Montag A And Associates owns 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,043 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,595 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,998 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 59,739 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 117,829 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 2.47 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cleararc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 247,246 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,000 shares to 405,000 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,000 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

