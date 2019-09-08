Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Rudman Errol M Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Price Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 19,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 138,287 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 119,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 178,410 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 202,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 17,263 shares to 70,159 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,716 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon Mobil: This Engine Needs Some Extra Oil – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Dominion Energy's Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St." on September 06, 2019

