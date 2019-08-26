Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Pitcairn Company Upped Its Stake by $376,686; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 1.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 13,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 2.25 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,786 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd. Van Strum Towne holds 2.83% or 26,928 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has 2,343 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,926 are held by Summit Fin Wealth Limited Liability Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 15,633 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 8,404 shares. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,030 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 1,469 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 5,261 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Com has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 2,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 2,815 shares. Capital Counsel Incorporated holds 0.86% or 16,628 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan owns 37,600 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% or 6,110 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,171 shares to 208,853 shares, valued at $59.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.42M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 12,637 shares. Fagan holds 54,296 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.16% or 178,868 shares. Glendon Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,550 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Com Inc has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jane Street Limited Liability Co accumulated 318,123 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wetherby Asset Management Inc, California-based fund reported 5,862 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alleghany Corp De owns 938,000 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American generates the most revenue on these 10 DFW routes – Dallas Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Dr. Miles Snowden Joins Navvis as Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines to boost capacity to UK by 15% – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.