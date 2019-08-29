Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Position; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Valuation Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped by $1.80 Million Its Position

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 154,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.90 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.34M market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 2.28M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 37,573 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 126,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,448 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta Is Dropping Singapore Flights as It Pursues a New Asia Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adtalem Global Education Names Mike Randolfi Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 134,951 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited owns 2.29% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 150,129 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 517 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 179,382 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Compton Ri has 0.47% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 21,095 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 18,319 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Homrich & Berg stated it has 31,458 shares. At Financial Bank holds 0.27% or 43,599 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.17% or 303,525 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 93,233 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct holds 3.27 million shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Com invested in 1.41% or 30,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 1,977 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “Dow, stocks end higher on bumpy trading day – USA TODAY” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Finance has 381,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 157,914 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 57,065 shares. North Star Mgmt invested in 0% or 140 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 506,118 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 475,450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated invested 0.04% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 191,236 shares. 22,509 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 734,449 shares.