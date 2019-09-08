Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $18.79 Million; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Holding by $451,612

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 368,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 187,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, down from 555,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Millennium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 726,870 shares. 575,602 are held by Invesco Limited. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.05% or 21,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc owns 1,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Company has 406,482 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 87,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. West Family holds 0.32% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 22,300 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Gotham Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 3,933 were reported by Advisory Network. Blackrock owns 10.08 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenview Management has 17.90 million shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

