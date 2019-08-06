Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Market Valuation Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Its Position by $681,198

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 48,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 125,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 954,458 shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 291,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 158,902 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 8.22M shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enable Midstream Announces Golden Pass as Cornerstone Shipper for Gulf Run Pipeline Project – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results, Quarterly Distributions and 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners – Business Wire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.56M shares to 6.53 million shares, valued at $158.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc..

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.45 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Delta Reports Operating Performance for July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines Inc. (New) (NYSE:DAL), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.