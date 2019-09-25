Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted Position; Epoch Investment Partners Cut Its Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $8.64 Million as Valuation Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 200,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179.21M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 3.99 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Chips: Morgan Stanley Defends View ‘Double Ordering’ Is a Big Risk — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 24/05/2018 – Commerzbank Target Cut to EUR12.00 From EUR15.70 by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 1.54M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.83 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 424,648 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 4,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 7,563 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 14,835 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Utah Retirement System owns 229,063 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 155,784 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.58% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.53M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 7,899 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Franklin Resource holds 8.05M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,887 shares to 333,181 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

