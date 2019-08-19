Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $6.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Westwood Management Trimmed Its Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 127,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 103,771 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 230,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $151.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.