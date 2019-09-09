Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Raised Its Position by $274.15 Million; Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 70.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 billion, up from 65.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.99M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,532 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Incorporated stated it has 8,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 0.06% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 177 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 19,862 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 20,341 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,728 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 36 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 21,409 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,631 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Needham Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 16,115 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

