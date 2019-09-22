Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $329,511; Share Price Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES, NO DECISIONS MADE YET; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today: #1 UPDATED: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 19/04/2018 – Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 215.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 376,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 550,876 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.26M, up from 174,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.32M shares to 669,636 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 82,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,128 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 847,032 shares. Gmt Capital Corp invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.00 million shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 895 shares. 2.33 million are held by Wellington Group Inc Llp. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 649,365 shares. Amer Intl holds 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 295,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 0.11% or 9.72M shares. Regions owns 13,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Llc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 448 shares. 34,783 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. Garnet Equity Cap reported 4.43% stake. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,689 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,928 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,758 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

