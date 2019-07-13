Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) Position Maintained by Lafayette Investments Inc; Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Valuation Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Decreased by $3.19 Million Its Position

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by 357.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 48,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,520 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 657.04% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 5.37 million shares worth $265.23M. The insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares to 471,989 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

