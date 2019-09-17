Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Stake by $6.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Nli International Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 585,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 7.35M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, up from 101,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $230.99. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 42,661 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 4,450 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boys Arnold & owns 10,300 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Waddell And Reed stated it has 389,272 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 400,445 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 227,411 shares. 8,285 are owned by Fulton Natl Bank Na. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd invested in 49 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 370,474 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. London Co Of Virginia has 3.70 million shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,498 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,019 shares stake. Pictet North America Sa has 2.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,896 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 87,042 shares. Condor Cap has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argi Invest Serv Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 4,650 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal Company has invested 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,501 shares. Pure Finance Advsr Inc has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 37,464 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 8.33 million shares. Fiera holds 0% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $45.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,140 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).