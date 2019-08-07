Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $13.43 Million; As Wns Holdings (WNS) Stock Rose, Holder Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $640,717

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.93M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.32. About 33,799 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares to 20,817 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.55 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

