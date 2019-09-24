Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Share Price Rose While Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised by $6.78 Million Its Holding; Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Share Value Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 585,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20 million, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 3.97 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 191,074 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.14M, down from 194,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 21,535 shares to 156,787 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).