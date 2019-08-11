Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Share Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed by $13.43 Million Its Stake; Thomas White International LTD Holding in Ball (BLL) Has Lowered by $359,100

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 18,132 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 24,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.