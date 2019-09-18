Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $6.78 Million; Randolph Co Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Decreased by $7.82 Million as Shares Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 585,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 32,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 37,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 70,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.61. About 2.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.