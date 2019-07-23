Delta Air Lines (DAL) to pay $0.40 on Aug 15, 2019; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) is expected to pay $0.40 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:DAL) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Delta Air Lines Inc’s current price of $61.29 translates into 0.66% yield. Delta Air Lines Inc’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 4.66 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 147,588 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 641,505 shares with $34.64M value, down from 789,093 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $247.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 7.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -3.57% below currents $57.73 stock price. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 24,275 shares to 65,020 valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 196,319 shares and now owns 379,327 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howe Rusling accumulated 8,505 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Grp Limited Liability Company owns 759,093 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 237,839 shares. 288,600 are owned by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 399,195 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth owns 29,043 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Iowa-based Miles Capital has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bokf Na holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 705,221 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Lc reported 0.26% stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.58% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 16,708 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 18,319 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 93,233 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 46.51M shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 37,830 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 0.94% or 13.73M shares. Montag A accumulated 4,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 28,362 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 1.15M shares. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Korea Investment reported 885,100 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 15.03% above currents $61.29 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert. Shares for $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was made by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.85 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.