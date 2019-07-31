Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Value Rose While Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Upped Its Position by $1.25 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.19M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,887 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 73,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,675 shares to 2,771 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 18,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,994 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Delta Air Lines Climbed Higher in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.57% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gm Advisory has 4,613 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 254,473 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Co holds 2.26 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Com holds 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 116,393 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 243,692 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Co invested in 3.03% or 460,076 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Co invested in 0% or 74 shares. Advisory reported 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Ser Net Llc holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6,064 shares. Tillar has invested 0.94% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 6,736 shares.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.