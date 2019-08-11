Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Maintained by Shikiar Asset Management Inc; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Share Price Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised by $1.78 Million Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 44.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 25,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 17,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 555,870 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. The insider Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333.

