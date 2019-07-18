Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Maintained by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc; Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Upped Its Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 1.53 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 9,063 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its lnhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients lnfected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference; 12/04/2018 – LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB LNR1L.VL SAYS ELECTS MS. EGLĖ ČIUŽAITĖ AS THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial 3Q EPS 93c; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was sold by West W Gilbert. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

