Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Held by Rock Point Advisors Llc; Ares Management Trimmed Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $13.80 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 579,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 469,934 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 3.79 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 249,620 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 976,477 shares. 119,041 are owned by Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 25,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 15,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,000 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 22,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2,466 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.59% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 135,970 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 476,287 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 93,190 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 18,630 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 87,812 shares stake.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1.41 million shares. Lafayette owns 1.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 62,520 shares. 1,784 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,500 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 29,643 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 35,222 shares. Thompson Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited holds 42,294 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 3.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tealwood Asset Management has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4,900 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 12,899 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.