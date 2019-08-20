Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Raised Holding; Wbi Investments Has Cut Brady (BRC) Holding by $1.20 Million; Shares Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 26,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 12,243 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568,000, down from 38,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 95,675 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.29M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.