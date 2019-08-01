Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Upped Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 371,975 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 363,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 83,544 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 825,687 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.87 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nuveen Asset Limited accumulated 92,547 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin accumulated 0.01% or 187,456 shares. Shapiro Management Limited Liability Co holds 22,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,500 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.15 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated has 1.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Muhlenkamp & has 2.8% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 114,570 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp stated it has 174,615 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.29% or 251,725 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 18,319 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 406,496 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 4,830 shares to 27,373 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 180,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,294 shares, and cut its stake in Msg Networks Inc. Class A.

