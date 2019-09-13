Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Stake by $2.69 Million as Shares Rose; Bb&T Securities Maintains Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 162.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 48,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 77,652 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 2.28M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 67,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 308,041 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.06M, up from 240,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 894,507 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 5,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 38,985 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.02 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 6.17M shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 2.33 million shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.09% or 16,151 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Private Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Ltd has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,423 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc accumulated 1.46 million shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 940,010 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,658 shares to 8,186 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,599 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Capital Management Limited holds 442,490 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Il reported 69,864 shares stake. Jlb Assoc Inc reported 21,240 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Research & Mngmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 562 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 930,241 shares. Murphy Capital holds 0.24% or 12,006 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.2% or 41,000 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,875 shares. Nexus Inv Management holds 0.1% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 304,360 were reported by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 41,574 shares to 266,045 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DFE) by 37,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,637 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR).