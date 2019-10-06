Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $35.10 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 89.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 43,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,151 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 48,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.57 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, AN INTEGRATED RESORT IN EVERETT; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Wynn Macau Operating Rev $618.2M, Up 11.9%; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – IN LETTER, REQUESTS WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW DURING WHICH SHAREHOLDERS CAN NOMINATE DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO SPEAKS AT MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMMISSION HEARING; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY CHAIRMAN SAYS NO PLANS TO BOOST WYNN RESORTS STAKE; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ELAINE WYNN AND STEVE WYNN HAVE AGREED TO SETTLE ELAINE WYNN’S REMAINING CLAIMS THAT STEVE WYNN BREACHED THEIR STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts proxy fight involving its largest investor heads to a shareholder vote next week; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS STAKE OF 7.8 PCT IN WYNN RESORTS AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Air Lines Continues Its International Growth in Boston – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BHM traffic rises in August; American Airlines eclipses Southwest – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Bulks Up in South America With $1.9 Billion LATAM Investment – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 34,306 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 401,973 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 274,579 shares. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,980 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 2,432 shares. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 0.16% or 106,134 shares. Raymond James Na reported 15,595 shares stake. Lafayette Invs invested in 1.3% or 64,880 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc has 7,000 shares. Highlander Capital Llc owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 845,910 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 674,537 shares. Randolph holds 1.74% or 178,175 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,380 shares to 61,591 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,276 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $131.79M for 22.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28,000 shares to 217,246 shares, valued at $57.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 540,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 13,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.14% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cookson Peirce Company has 4,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Company has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mackay Shields has 35,531 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 12,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 60 shares. Oz LP accumulated 1.06% or 1.60M shares. Barr E S And invested in 2.79% or 228,691 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Inv Management has invested 0.09% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 42,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.