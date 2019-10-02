Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position Upped by First Interstate Bank; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Market Value Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 300,842 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 12.36 million shares traded or 115.99% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,004 shares to 70,079 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,289 shares, and cut its stake in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta-LATAM Partnership To Reshape Latin Aviation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL Inks $1.9 Billion Deal With LTM, AAL, LUV in Focus – Zacks.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of American Airlines Group Are Descending Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles invested in 8,299 shares. Hamel reported 4,750 shares stake. 5,076 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). First National Tru stated it has 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 812,781 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 4,485 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com. Palisade Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Highland Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 143,218 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cyrus Prns Lp stated it has 1.91 million shares or 12.93% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 0.85% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 4,610 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 110 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Auxier Asset invested in 0.15% or 13,400 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $577.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 2,280 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.03% or 5,447 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 20,000 shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd has invested 0.15% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 30,672 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 336 shares. 528,421 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Com. Tudor Inv Et Al has 50,936 shares. Soroban Partners Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.79M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 252,360 shares. Eaton Vance reported 15,388 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22M shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Zscaler, Veeva, Zoom, Slack and Atlassian – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investing In W.R. Grace Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ted Weschler Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.39 million for 17.61 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.