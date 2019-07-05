Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding Maintained by Shikiar Asset Management Inc; Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stake Has Raised by Opus Investment Management Inc

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 4.02M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 2.77 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny has invested 3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Malaga Cove Capital holds 0.18% or 5,791 shares. Conning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Strs Ohio holds 624,690 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 10,102 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Arizona State Retirement System reported 208,779 shares. Tru Invest Advisors reported 23,785 shares stake. Kwmg Limited Com has 0.58% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guggenheim Lc invested in 446,498 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 0.85% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Finance Gp has 0.35% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ionic Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

