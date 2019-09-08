Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding Maintained by Payden & Rygel; Campbell Newman Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $5.76 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 136,000 shares to 260,100 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 166,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.