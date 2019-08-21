Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding Maintained by Carret Asset Management Llc; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Raised First Merchants (FRME) Position by $397,692; Share Price Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 11,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 222,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 211,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 16,523 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 423,924 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 194,225 shares to 758,611 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 389,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,655 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 112 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 75,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 71,191 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 4,100 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Old National Bancshares In reported 48,611 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pier Capital Ltd Liability invested in 183,771 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs holds 21,908 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 34,083 were reported by Sei Invests. Legal & General Public Limited Company accumulated 24,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.01% or 14,462 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 279,752 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,993 activity. 12 shares were bought by Sherman Patrick A, worth $488 on Friday, March 1.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

