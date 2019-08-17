Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding Has Boosted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc; Ejf Capital Holding in Air Lease (AL) Raised by $499,766

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 728,116 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 23,287 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.17% or 3,637 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 23,980 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Randolph Co reported 1.8% stake. Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Com reported 2,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 99 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 74,503 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 358,675 shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd holds 25,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 654,491 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 13,640 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 19,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.74% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,991 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 9,286 shares. Aperio Group has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 4.44 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.12 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 107,038 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 36,900 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 5,628 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.44 million shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares to 608,157 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 769,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).