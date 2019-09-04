Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position by $438,900 as Share Value Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 174,911 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 195,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 895,924 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR)

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 11,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 4,067 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 15,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 892,158 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $36.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 33,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.44B for 6.34 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Power (NYSE:AEP) by 43,799 shares to 462,758 shares, valued at $38.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 32,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).