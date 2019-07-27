Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Prudential Plc Boosted Position by $15.92 Million as Shares Rose; Barnett & Company Lifted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $343,800

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 312,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.23 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. On Friday, February 8 the insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Cor (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14,450 shares to 197,425 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,457 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl.

