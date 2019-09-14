Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder First Interstate Bank Lifted Its Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holding in Covenant Transport I (CVTI) Lifted as Share Value Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Covenant Transport I (CVTI) by 561.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 200,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The hedge fund held 235,891 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 35,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Covenant Transport I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 190,826 shares traded or 34.02% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 04/04/2018 – Flakt Woods Is Said to Seek Lender Consent for Covenant Waiver; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Ohio EPA: Northwood Property Receives Environmental Covenant Under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30; 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Loan Covenant Quality lndicator ends 2017 with weakest ever yearly score; 03/04/2018 – HORNBY – BOARD HAS ENGAGED WITH BARCLAYS AND IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT GROUP WITH A COVENANT WAIVER IN RELATION TO GROUP’S EBITDA COVENANT; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 32,665 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,735 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.