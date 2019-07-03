Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.35 N/A 3.13 6.45 Meritor Inc. 21 0.45 N/A 3.03 6.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delphi Technologies PLC and Meritor Inc. Meritor Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Delphi Technologies PLC. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delphi Technologies PLC is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Meritor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Delphi Technologies PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Meritor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC and Meritor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56 Meritor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Delphi Technologies PLC’s consensus target price is $24.38, while its potential upside is 31.08%. Meanwhile, Meritor Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential downside is -19.08%. The data provided earlier shows that Delphi Technologies PLC appears more favorable than Meritor Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Meritor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. Competitively, Meritor Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06% Meritor Inc. -6.32% -9.82% 0.1% 23.19% -0.33% 24.42%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Meritor Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Delphi Technologies PLC beats Meritor Inc.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.