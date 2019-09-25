Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 18 0.25 N/A 3.13 5.99 Gentex Corporation 24 3.79 N/A 1.65 16.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delphi Technologies PLC and Gentex Corporation. Gentex Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delphi Technologies PLC. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Gentex Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Gentex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Delphi Technologies PLC and Gentex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 2 1 2.33 Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Delphi Technologies PLC’s upside potential is 64.33% at a $21.33 average price target. Competitively Gentex Corporation has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -9.09%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Delphi Technologies PLC is looking more favorable than Gentex Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delphi Technologies PLC and Gentex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC was less bullish than Gentex Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Gentex Corporation beats Delphi Technologies PLC.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.