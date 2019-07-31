Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Reaches $18.43 After 7.00% Down Move; Genius Brands International (GNUS) Shorts Lowered By 7.81%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) had a decrease of 7.81% in short interest. GNUS’s SI was 392,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.81% from 425,300 shares previously. With 39,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s short sellers to cover GNUS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.83. About 38,592 shares traded. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has declined 36.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GNUS News: 02/04/2018 – Genius Brands International Appoints 30-Year Finance Industry Vet, Robert Denton, as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Genius Brands International Continues to Build Blue-Chip Roster of Licensing Partners for 2019 Retail Launch of Original Presch; 23/03/2018 – Genius Brands International Expands Licensing and Retail Team with the Appointment of Cindy Elfenbein as Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Retail Development; 21/03/2018 – Genius Brands International Appoints Michael Jaffa as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Business Affairs; 08/03/2018 Genius Brands International, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter; 23/03/2018 – Genius Brands International Expands Licensing and Retail Team with the Appointment of Cindy Elfenbein as Vice President of Glob; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Genius Brands International hires Robert Denton as CFO; 02/04/2018 – GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT DENTON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC GNUS.O SAYS ROBERT DENTON APPOINTED CFO; 09/05/2018 – Genius Brands International Continues to Build Blue-Chip Roster of Licensing Partners for 2019 Retail Launch of Original Preschool Brand Rainbow Rangers

The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 404,305 shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 59.73% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Adj EPS $4.65-Adj EPS $4.95; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Buys New 2.4% Position in Delphi Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Palestra Capital Management Buys 1.7% of Delphi Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $4.65 TO $4.95; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.15; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.65 TO $4.95, EST. $4.82; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 30/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dir Cowger Disposes 283 Of Delphi Technologies PLCThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.62B company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $17.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DLPH worth $113.47M less.

More notable recent Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genius Brands International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GNUS) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genius Brands International Launches â€œKid Genius Plus!â€ on Dish; Now Available to Approximately 70% of All US Television Households – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Genius Brands International Issues Shareholder Letter Nasdaq:GNUS – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.66 million. The firm offers Thomas EdisonÂ’s Secret Lab, a STEM comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren BuffetÂ’s Secret MillionaireÂ’s Club, an animated series for kids. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan LeeÂ’s Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 718,556 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) for 50,303 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 34,816 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Sa has invested 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 59% Return On Equity, Is Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 51.94% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.29 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $54.53M for 7.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.01 million activity. Abulaban Majdi also sold $2.01M worth of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Delphi Technologies had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio.