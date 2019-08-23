Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Reaches $13.38 52 Week Low; Hrt Financial Raised Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding

The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.58 target or 6.00% below today’s $13.38 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.17 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $12.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $69.96M less. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 447,212 shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 25/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Delphi Technologies; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Dir Nair Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.15; 16/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies to outline the path to electrification at SIA Powertrain Conference; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC

Hrt Financial Llc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 204.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 13,501 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 20,096 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 6,595 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $39.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 637,732 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 34,816 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 50,303 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delphi Technologies PLC has $29 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 77.50% above currents $13.38 stock price. Delphi Technologies PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.45 P/E ratio.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 56,585 shares to 40,780 valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 16,435 shares and now owns 23,790 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was reduced too.