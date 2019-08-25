Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Reaches $13.18 Low on Aug, 25; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 11,974 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 507,518 shares with $40.98 million value, up from 495,544 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $12.26 target or 7.00% below today’s $13.18 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.15B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $80.36 million less. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 1.48M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.15; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.82, REV VIEW $5.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK RAISED; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 27/04/2018 – Dir Connors Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 30/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management Sa holds 6,438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 718,556 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) for 50,303 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 43,035 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 34,816 shares.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.37 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delphi Technologies PLC has $29 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 80.20% above currents $13.18 stock price. Delphi Technologies PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) rating on Thursday, June 13. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $2400 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 7.15% above currents $89.29 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of TEL in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) stake by 19,065 shares to 669,784 valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 95,101 shares and now owns 748,710 shares. Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J had bought 150 shares worth $13,665.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 38 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 9,455 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0.29% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 306,836 shares. 40 are owned by City. Aqr Management Limited stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Com has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,183 shares. Ent Fincl Corp stated it has 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orrstown Ser Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cwm Limited Liability reported 720 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 37,000 shares. Amp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 133,824 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

