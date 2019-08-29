Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) Comparing side by side

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.25 N/A 3.13 5.99 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Delphi Technologies PLC and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC and VOXX International Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50 VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Delphi Technologies PLC has a 72.02% upside potential and an average target price of $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares and 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares. 0.3% are Delphi Technologies PLC’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of VOXX International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC has stronger performance than VOXX International Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Delphi Technologies PLC beats VOXX International Corporation.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.