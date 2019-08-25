Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Contrasting side by side

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.25 N/A 3.13 5.99 Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.17 N/A 0.19 13.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Delphi Technologies PLC and Unique Fabricating Inc. Unique Fabricating Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Delphi Technologies PLC. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Unique Fabricating Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc. has 2.7 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Delphi Technologies PLC and Unique Fabricating Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 2 2 2.50 Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Delphi Technologies PLC has a 80.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.85% are Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC had bullish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Delphi Technologies PLC beats Unique Fabricating Inc.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.