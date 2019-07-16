Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Comparing side by side

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.33 N/A 3.13 6.45 Miller Industries Inc. 31 0.48 N/A 2.92 10.79

Table 1 demonstrates Delphi Technologies PLC and Miller Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Miller Industries Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Delphi Technologies PLC. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Miller Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Delphi Technologies PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Miller Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Miller Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Delphi Technologies PLC and Miller Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56 Miller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.38 is Delphi Technologies PLC’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 83.7% of Miller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Miller Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06% Miller Industries Inc. -2.87% -3.19% 4.27% 18.45% 22.17% 16.74%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Miller Industries Inc.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brand names. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.