Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Auto Parts company, Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100% of Delphi Technologies PLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Delphi Technologies PLC has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delphi Technologies PLC and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.70% 7.20% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Delphi Technologies PLC and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC N/A 19 5.99 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Delphi Technologies PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Delphi Technologies PLC is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$22.5 is the average price target of Delphi Technologies PLC, with a potential upside of 78.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 47.56%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Delphi Technologies PLC’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delphi Technologies PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Delphi Technologies PLC’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Dividends

Delphi Technologies PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delphi Technologies PLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.