Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Contrasting side by side

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 20 0.35 N/A 3.13 6.45 Gentex Corporation 22 3.74 N/A 1.62 13.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delphi Technologies PLC and Gentex Corporation. Gentex Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delphi Technologies PLC. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Delphi Technologies PLC’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gentex Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23% 20.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Gentex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gentex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Delphi Technologies PLC and Gentex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56 Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 31.36% for Delphi Technologies PLC with average target price of $24.38. Gentex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -7.72% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Delphi Technologies PLC appears more favorable than Gentex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Gentex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Gentex Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06% Gentex Corporation -3.07% 2.08% 11.27% 1.33% -4.66% 9.45%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gentex Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Gentex Corporation beats Delphi Technologies PLC.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.