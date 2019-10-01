Delphi Management Stake in Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Trimmed by $435,783; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Passport Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Bancorp (CNBKA) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% . The institutional investor held 7,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 12,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Century Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1,405 shares traded. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA); 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.58M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 719 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd invested 0.01% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). 8,200 are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Rbf Cap Ltd Co has 5,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 10,533 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 53,102 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.01% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). New England & Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,549 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.52% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. 2,584 are held by First Advisors L P. Clean Yield Grp owns 107,173 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 31,410 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares to 13,050 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.84 million activity. Shares for $149 were bought by SLOANE BARRY R. Filler James J bought $81,556 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) on Wednesday, April 10. $173 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was bought by EVANGELISTA PAUL A. 2 shares were bought by Feeney Brian J., worth $161 on Thursday, August 15. The insider Delinsky Stephen R bought 1 shares worth $81. On Wednesday, May 15 WESTLING JON bought $1,112 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) or 12 shares.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

