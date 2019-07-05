Delphi Management Raised Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $26.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 480,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,331 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 774,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.07 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 08/03/2018 – Energy Commerce Dems: Breaking – CMS blocks Idaho’s illegal proposal to allow junk health care plans. Read Ranking Member; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CMS Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMS); 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IT’S TAKING STEPS TO REDUCE MEDICARE DRUG COSTS; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 25/04/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M Applauds CMS’ Efforts to Reduce Regulatory Burdens, Improve Patient Care; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily; 26/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Administrator Verma Unveils New Strategy to Fuel Data-driven Patient Care, Transparency; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Consumers Energy Names Amy Walt as Vice President of Operations Support – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 17,330 shares to 40,856 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 20,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $140.07 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.