Delphi Management Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Lowered by $420,252 as Stock Value Rose; As Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stock Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding by $414,050

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 48,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 35,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 373,169 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 374 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,874 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs has 10,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 294,737 shares. 748 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sei Invests holds 0% or 17,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1,878 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 23,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 29,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 30,045 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.20M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Com owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 133,061 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10,170 shares to 44,992 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 10,344 shares to 11,807 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

